ALBANY — The latest poll shows Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo held a 50-28 percent lead over his Democratic primary opponent, activist and actress Cynthia Nixon.

The Quinnipiac University poll showed Cuomo with a strong lead in every category except voters who described themselves as “very liberal.” Wednesday’s poll found that small sample favored Nixon 49-28 percent for the primary that traditionally is dominated by liberal Democratic voters.

Nixon’s campaign said the poll shows the race is tightening.

“This is amazing news for our campaign, and a true testament to the power of our grass roots movement,” the campaign stated in an email to supporters, warning that Cuomo’s campaign will soon retaliate. “But the kitchen sink is coming our way. We have to be ready.”

A true trend, however, won’t develop until Quinnipiac polls the race again.

“Nixon is a nuisance to Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he seeks a third term, but at this stage she is not running strong enough to make either the Democratic Primary or General Election challenge successful,” said Peter A. Brown of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Only half the electorate knows her. And in a three-way race that includes Republican Marc Molinaro, Gov. Cuomo does about as well as his two challengers combined.”

The poll found Cuomo would beat Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, 57-29 percent. If Nixon loses the Democratic primary but remains on the November ballot under the Working Families Party, Cuomo gets 40 percent of the vote in the three-way race, with 23 percent for Molinaro and 20 percent for Nixon.

The poll questioned 1,075 voters April 26 to Tuesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.