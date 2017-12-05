TODAY'S PAPER
By Yancey Roy

Poll: Majority of voters disapprove GOP tax plan, says helps wealthy

The Republican federal tax plan remains unpopular and is seen by a majority of American voters as primarily favoring the rich, according to a new national poll released Tuesday.

Voters disapprove of the tax plan 53 percent to 29 percent, according to a survey by Quinnipiac University. Further, 64 said the plan benefits the wealthy the most, while 24 percent said the middle class and 5 percent said the poor.

Though billed as a tax cut for all, or most, 41 percent said they think the plan will increase their taxes, 32 percent think it will be neutral and 20 percent said they expect tax cut.

The survey of 1,508 voters was conducted from Nov. 20-Dec. 4, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Here is a link to more details on the breakdown of the survey, including various subgroups.

The House and Senate have approved competing versions of a tax plan, aiming to reconcile them before the end of the year.

