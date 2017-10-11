Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Some Nassau Republicans last week said they were puzzled about a sign on Clinton Street in the Village of Hempstead that said “Vendors Wanted . . . Mega Flea Market,” followed by a phone number to call, because Legis. Kevan Abrahams, the legislature’s minority leader from Freeport, had his name stripped across the top of it.

Was this a county sign? Why was Abrahams’ name on it? After all, Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin), the Democratic candidate for county executive this fall, had been running a commercial for weeks that criticized Republican County Executive Edward Mangano for wasting taxpayer money by putting his name on county signs.

Laura Corcoran-Doolin, spokeswoman for the county legislature’s Democratic minority, acknowledged it was a county sign, but said there was a good reason for Abrahams to put his name on it.

“The legislative office has coordinated this event for a couple years now where they offer a unique opportunity to invite both vendors and community members, many of which are local minority women-owned businesses, to be able to share their services and sell their wares at a free open-air flea market that acts like a community garage sale,” Corcoran-Doolin said.

“The temporary sign simply acts as a tool to let those who might participate know registration is done by contacting the legislator’s office who has sponsored the free community event, letting them feel comfortable and safe in participating in it,” she said.

The event, which took place Sunday in the Baldwin Long Island Rail Road parking lot, was hosted by Abrahams and Glory House Recovery Inc.

A Republican who declined to be identified first tipped a reporter to the sign.