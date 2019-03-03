After 36 years, Jo-Ann Raia last week announced at the Huntington Republican convention she will not seek re-election as town clerk this November.

The party named her son Assemb. Andrew Raia as its nominee.

Raia, 78, is the longest-serving town clerk in Huntington’s 366-year history.

Andrew Raia, 50, of East Northport, has served in the State Assembly for 18 years and is minority whip and ranking Republican on the health committee.

He will face Democrat Simon Saks, 51, of Huntington Station, in the clerk's election in November. Should Raia win, there would a special election to fill his Assembly seat early next year.