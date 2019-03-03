TODAY'S PAPER
Jo-Ann Raia won't seek re-election as Huntington Town clerk

Republican Jo-Ann Raia is the longest-serving Huntington Town

Republican Jo-Ann Raia is the longest-serving Huntington Town clerk. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rick Brand
After 36 years, Jo-Ann Raia last week announced at the Huntington Republican convention she will not seek re-election as town clerk this November.

The party named her son Assemb. Andrew Raia as its nominee.

Raia, 78, is the longest-serving town clerk in Huntington’s 366-year history.

Andrew Raia, 50, of East Northport, has served in the State Assembly for 18 years and is minority whip and ranking Republican on the health committee.

He will face Democrat Simon Saks, 51, of Huntington Station, in the clerk's election in November. Should Raia win, there would a special election to fill his Assembly seat early next year.

