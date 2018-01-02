TODAY'S PAPER
By Yancey Roy

Republican Harry Wilson opts out of NY governor's race

Hedge-fund manager Harry Wilson has taken himself out

Hedge-fund manager Harry Wilson has taken himself out of the running for the Republican nomination for New York governor.

ALBANY — A candidate some Republicans were hoping would run for governor has removed himself from consideration.

Harry Wilson, a former hedge-fund manager who could have used his personal wealth to help fund a campaign, has said he’s out.

In a Facebook post, the 46-year-old cited his family, including four daughters, saying he couldn’t commit to the time needed to campaign or actually run the state.

Wilson ran for state office previously, falling short in a 2010 bid for comptroller.

Although several Republicans have said they are considering running, Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua) is the only one to have declared his candidacy.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, has said he intends to run for a third term. Along with the governorship and the comptroller and attorney general’s offices, all 213 state legislative seats are up for grabs in November.

By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

