ALBANY -- Republican candidate for governor Marc Molinaro on Thursday proposed an “Albany Accountability Act” he said would crack down on political corruption that has roiled New York politics.

Molinaro’s plan calls for term limits for governor (eight years) as well as state legislators (six years), increased independent oversight of state contracts, a ban on political contributions from companies that pursue or receive state contracts, and an end to direct state grants to private corporations.

The Republican’s plan comes in response to a slew of separate corruption scandals alleged to involve bribery, extortion and bid-rigging that has resulted in the conviction of Joseph Percoco (Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s former top advisor) and Sheldon Silver (the ex-longtime leader of the state Assembly) and the indictment of Dean Skelos (the former state Senate leader). Campaign contributions have played a role in each of the scandals that have been brought to federal court juries this year.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, had promoted many of his anti-corruption proposals previously during his campaign. Attacking the man he wants to unseat, Molinaro said “state government is a cesspool of corruption under Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

Cuomo’s campaign didn’t immediately comment.

The governor previously has proposed some of the same ideas as Molinaro, such as closing an election-law loophole that allows companies to form subsidiaries (limited liability companies) that can give unlimited contributions to candidates. But good-government watchdog groups say Cuomo has weakened contract oversight and has proposed watered-down regulations for limiting corporate campaign donations.