By Yancey Roy

2 state lawmakers call for law to outlaw ‘revenge porn’

State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore)

State Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

ALBANY — Two state lawmakers are pushing their colleagues to approve a bill outlawing “revenge porn” before the 2018 legislative session adjourns.

Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) and Assemb. Aileen Gunther (D-Forestburgh) on Wednesday said New York lags 38 states in outlawing the posting or disseminating on the Internet of sexually explicit images of a person by his or her ex-partner. Referred to as “revenge porn,” such action is typically taken after a couple breaks up.

Boyle and Gunther are sponsoring bills not only to make disseminating intimate images without a person’s consent a crime, but also to allow the victim to file a civil lawsuit.

“New York should be at the forefront” instead of trailing other states, Boyle said.

The State Senate has approved both bills, but the Democrat-led Assembly is still weighing them. Gunther said no formal opposition against the bills has emerged. Lawmakers are battling the clock — the session is set to end June 20.

“In this place, there’s always enough time,” Gunther said.

