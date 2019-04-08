TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Suffolk Conservatives put up candidate against GOP county Legis. Robert Trotta

The minor party named Rick Lanese, of Kings Park, as their candidate in the 13th Legislative District.

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Suffolk County Conservatives have put up their own candidate to run against Republican county lawmaker Robert Trotta, a former police detective.

The minor party named Rick Lanese, 56, of Kings Park, as their candidate in the 13th District. Democrats have put forward retired attorney Jan Singer for the race.

Conservatives also endorsed Democratic county legislators Al Krupski and William Lindsay III.

Democrat Joseph McDermott, who is running against Republican Legis. Steve Flotteron, got the Conservative line although another Conservative, Joan Manahan, is challenging him in a primary.

Conservatives' endorsements of the three Democrats could help those candidates by siphoning votes away from Republican contenders.

Trotta said he was trying to understand why Conservatives made the move against him, saying he considers himself the “most fiscally conservative” lawmaker in the 18-member county legislature.

Noting the state legislature is considering a ban on cross-endorsements, Trotta said of Conservatives, “I guess they see the end coming and they are trying to flex their muscles.”

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Long Beach candidates will face off in a City's Democrats prepare for June primary election
Two contestants from Long Island appearing on MTV's LIers compete on 'Jersey Shore' dating show
The alleged victim told authorities that a stranger Cops: Man charged after robbery attempt
One of the historical buildings by the Village New homes coming to LI's 'sunniest place' community
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen walks with President 1600: It's a border separation for Trump, DHS' Nielsen
Juliana Stephen, 10, of Ronkonkoma, will perform in Two LI kids to perform at Radio City Music Hall