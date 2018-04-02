Rob Walker’s family members have begun raising money for the former Nassau County chief deputy county executive’s legal defense fund.

A recent letter signed by his siblings — Jen, Kristi and Brian — as well as his brother-in-law Keith Cromwell, deputy medical examiner for the county, announces the establishment of the “Friends of Rob Walker” nonprofit organization to defer Walker’s legal expenses.

“As you may know the cost in preparing for a perspective [sic] trial is extremely pricey and honestly something we just don’t have,” the letter says. “Rob has always worked hard to help others and unfortunately it is at this difficult time we are now asking for your help of him.”

Walker, 43, a Republican and former state assemblyman from Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice and making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He surrendered to federal officials at U.S. District Court in Central Islip in February.

His next court date is May 16. His case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack. Azrack is currently hearing the federal corruption case against Walker’s former boss, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, his wife Linda, 54, and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa. They also have pleaded not guilty.

Walker’s attorney, Brian Griffin, has said Walker did nothing wrong in accepting an invitation to a football game and $5,000 in cash from a county contractor in 2014.

Griffin did not immediately return calls seeking comment Monday.

A brunch fundraiser is being planned at BK Sweeney’s Parkside Tavern in Bethpage on April 21.

A woman who answered the telephone listed on the mailer identified herself as Jen and discontinued the phone call.

Walker did not immediately return a call for comment.