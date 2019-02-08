Robert Conte hired by Suffolk board of Elections

Huntington Republican Robert Conte, brother of the late state Assemb. James Conte, has been hired as a $48,204 — year elections clerk at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

Conte, of Huntington Station, ran unsuccessfully for Huntington Town tax receiver in 2011, and for Suffolk County Legislature in2013 against Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport).

James Conte, a Republican, served as a state lawmaker for 24 years. He died of cancer at age 53 in 2012.