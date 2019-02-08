TODAY'S PAPER
Robert Conte hired by Suffolk board of Elections

Robert Conte, a former candidate for Suffolk County

Robert Conte, a former candidate for Suffolk County Legislature, has been hired as an elections clerk at the county Board of Elections. Photo Credit: James Escher/James Escher

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Huntington Republican Robert Conte, brother of the late state Assemb. James Conte, has been hired as a $48,204 — year elections clerk at the Suffolk Board of Elections.

Conte, of Huntington Station, ran unsuccessfully for Huntington Town tax receiver in 2011, and for Suffolk County Legislature in2013 against Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport).  

James Conte, a Republican, served as a state lawmaker for 24 years. He died of cancer at age 53 in 2012.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

