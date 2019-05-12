TODAY'S PAPER
Freeport's Kennedy to lead NY mayors group

Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy on Nov. 13,

Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy on Nov. 13, 2018, in Freeport. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Freeport Mayor Robert T. Kennedy has been elected president of the New York State Conference of Mayors, an organization that lobbies for cities and villages in Albany. It’s a 12-month term.

As leader of the association, Kennedy will help lead lobby efforts for the 575 member jurisdictions. In recent years, NYCOM has fought against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposals to reduce state aid and restrict municipalities’ say in siting cell phone transmission facilities. It’s supported the governor’s proposals to collect sales taxes on Internet transactions and expand sewer and water infrastructure repairs.

State aid and sales tax distribution will remain top priorities for the group, he said.

"I want to travel around and talk to mayors, to get their collective ideas," Kennedy said, adding he hopes to travel "Buffalo to Mechanicville, Saratoga to Yonkers, New York to Montauk" to flesh out their agenda.

