TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
50° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta website has doctored photos

Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga).

Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Aides to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone took shots last week at a website Suffok Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) has on his Facebook page, saying that Trotta Photoshopped some pictures of himself.

The website “Trotta for Suffolk” looks unfinished, with many stock photos with models. But several photos appear altered, with Trotta’s face atop someone else’s younger, fitter body.

Jason Elan, spokesman for Bellone, a Democrat, said, “It’s interesting to see that the Suffolk GOP’s early front-runner [for county executive] already has a campaign website filled with fake pictures and zero substance.”

Trotta acknowledged the photos were altered. He said the website was created in 2013 by a friend before he first ran for the county legislature, and has nothing to do with his possible candidacy for county executive. “It’s very old,” Trotta said,

Trotta said response to his potential candidacy has been strong. He confirmed he met recently with former County Executive Steve Levy, a Republican, and Levy's former political consultant Michael Dawidziak about the feasibility of a race.

Rick Brand

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Seventh-grade Honors Science student Clohie Clarke, left, uses LI schools take tech to the next level
Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Oct. 9, Town asks state to repave pothole-ridden ramps
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, along with Town makes it easier to complain about potholes
This Port Washington home is on the market $1.695 million LI home tied to J.P. Morgan Jr.
A halfway house for federal prison inmates on Former Suffolk police chief moved to halfway house
Vince Taldone, left, Angela Huneault, Siris Barrios, Paola Group effort to beautify East End park