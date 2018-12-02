Aides to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone took shots last week at a website Suffok Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) has on his Facebook page, saying that Trotta Photoshopped some pictures of himself.

The website “Trotta for Suffolk” looks unfinished, with many stock photos with models. But several photos appear altered, with Trotta’s face atop someone else’s younger, fitter body.

Jason Elan, spokesman for Bellone, a Democrat, said, “It’s interesting to see that the Suffolk GOP’s early front-runner [for county executive] already has a campaign website filled with fake pictures and zero substance.”

Trotta acknowledged the photos were altered. He said the website was created in 2013 by a friend before he first ran for the county legislature, and has nothing to do with his possible candidacy for county executive. “It’s very old,” Trotta said,

Trotta said response to his potential candidacy has been strong. He confirmed he met recently with former County Executive Steve Levy, a Republican, and Levy's former political consultant Michael Dawidziak about the feasibility of a race.

Rick Brand