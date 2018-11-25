TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
47° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Legis. Robert Trotta eyes Suffolk County executive run

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) has decided “to test the waters” for a possible run for county executive against Democratic incumbent Steve Bellone.

Trotta said he has scheduled a $100-a-head fundraiser Dec. 5 at Del Vino’s Vineyard in Northport.

Republican county Comptroller John M. Kennedy says he is weighing a run for the executive's job. Other possible GOP contenders include Legis. Tom Cilmi, of Bay Shore, the minority caucus leader, and Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.

Were Trotta to run for county executive, he could not run for re-election as a county lawmaker next year.

However, Trotta said his exploration is more open-ended. Possibly state Sen. John Flanagan runs for county executive, "and then I could run for his vacant seat” in 2020, Trotta said.

Rick Brand

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Arnulfo Ruiz, right, at a polling place at End to NY's 'fusion voting' could be on the table
State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) celebrates her re-election Senate Dems poised to elect first woman majority leader
The Bayport Aerodrome sees more than 10,000 flights Aviation study to be done at Bayport Aerodrome
Recyclables have been piling up at the Smithtown Towns race to get word out on recycling changes
Nelson Melgar, president of the North Shore Hispanic Development changes raise displacement concerns
Chad Trusnovec, a Yaphank civic leader, near the Civic leaders angry over delay in lake draining