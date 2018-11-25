Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) has decided “to test the waters” for a possible run for county executive against Democratic incumbent Steve Bellone.

Trotta said he has scheduled a $100-a-head fundraiser Dec. 5 at Del Vino’s Vineyard in Northport.

Republican county Comptroller John M. Kennedy says he is weighing a run for the executive's job. Other possible GOP contenders include Legis. Tom Cilmi, of Bay Shore, the minority caucus leader, and Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.

Were Trotta to run for county executive, he could not run for re-election as a county lawmaker next year.

However, Trotta said his exploration is more open-ended. Possibly state Sen. John Flanagan runs for county executive, "and then I could run for his vacant seat” in 2020, Trotta said.

Rick Brand