By David M. Schwartz

Rosie O’Donnell backs Liuba Grechen Shirley for Congress

Grechen Shirley seeks the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP / Willy Sanjuan

Rosie O’Donnell, an actor and vocal critic of President Donald Trump, has endorsed a Democratic opponent of Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

O’Donnell sent out a fundraising pitch for Babylon progressive activist Liuba Grechen Shirley on Thursday.

“I believe Long Island deserves a representative like Liuba — someone who cares about the American values of compassion, kindness, and community,” wrote O’Donnell, a Commack native.

King said in a statement: “I can’t get too excited one way or the other about Rosie O’Donnell.”

Grechen Shirley, founder of New York’s 2nd District Democrats, said she will have 1,500 individual donors to her campaign and more than $100,000 in her January campaign finance report.

Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, said she raised $6,000 at a fundraiser Wednesday night in Farmingdale.

“We’re excited about the momentum of our campaign and the thousands of supporters who have already joined. The one thing we’ve been hearing from voters across the District is that they are ready to get to work to elect a new voice for Long Island,” she said in a statement.

Campaign manager Josh Henderson said actor Billy Baldwin and former tennis star Maria Navratilova also have endorsed Grechen Shirley’s campaign.

King’s opponent in 2016, Suffolk Legis. DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague), has indicated he is weighing a run.

