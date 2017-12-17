TODAY'S PAPER
By David M. Schwartz

Suffolk Legis.-Elect Rudy Sunderman to give up fire district jobs

The Shirley Republican got an ethics opinion that said he could not keep the paid fire district jobs while in the legislature.

Rudy Sunderman, who takes office as a Suffolk

Rudy Sunderman, who takes office as a Suffolk County legislator in January, will give up his paid fire district posts.

Rudy Sunderman, a Shirley Republican who won a race for Suffolk County Legislature in November, said he will leave his paid fire district positions — and take a big pay cut — after the Suffolk Board of Ethics issued an advisory opinion that he could not keep the posts while serving in the elected position.

Sunderman had asked the board whether county law would allow him to keep the fire district positions.

As Centereach Fire District manager he earned $140,000 per year, plus $22,500 as Center Moriches Fire District secretary, according to the advisory opinion. Sunderman also receives an undisclosed amount as a per diem instructor at the fire academy.

Legislators will make $102,639 in 2018.

Sunderman said he’d abide by the advisory opinion.

“I plan on being county legislator come the new year, and I’m excited to be there,” Sunderman said. He said he had contemplated keeping the part-time fire service job with Center Moriches.

A 2011 Suffolk law bars county elected officials from holding another paid position with the county or any department, office, commission, board, agency or public benefit corporation at the village, town, state or federal level. The law’s exceptions are for a teacher in a public school district or a professor at a public college or university.

Sunderman will replace term-limited Legis. Kate Browning (D-Shirley) in the Third District after he defeated Browning’s aide, Josh Slaughter.

