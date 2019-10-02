Oyster Bay budget spurs literal give-and-take

New York State law requires that most town budget officers file a tentative budget with their town clerks by Sept. 30.

In Oyster Bay, the administration of Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino brought the budget plan to the town clerk’s office on Monday to make to the deadline — but it didn’t stay there long.

“They time stamped it but they did not file it; they took it back,” said Town Clerk James Altadonna, Jr., a Democrat who is challenging Saladino, a Republican, next month.

Initially, town spokesman Brian Nevin said of the practice of time stamping the town spending plan and taking it away: “That’s considered being filed. That’s how it’s been done every year, forever.”

About 20 minutes later Nevin said in an email, “As I type this, the stamped copy of the proposed budget is being brought down to the Clerks Office … so the Clerk can make you a duplicate.”

The tentative budget is scheduled to be introduced Thursday at a Town Board meeting, when board members are expected to vote to make it the proposed budget.

The town budget must be adopted by Nov. 20.