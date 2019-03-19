TODAY'S PAPER
Tiny turnout in special election for Suffolk County Legislature

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Turnout in Tuesday’s special election to fill Democratic State Sen. Monica Martinez’s former Suffolk County Legislature seat has gotten off to a snaillike start with less than 1 percent of the voters showing up.

As of noon, only 214 voters had cast ballots in the Ninth District contest in between Republican Maria Vidal and Democrat Sam Gonzalez. Conservative Anne Wiggins also is on the ballot but is not campaigning actively.

That turnout represented just .59 percent of the 36,103 registered voters in the district, which includes Brentwood, Central Islip and North Bay Shore.

Polls remain open until 9 p.m. Voters seeking information about polling places or their eligibility to vote can call 631-852-4500.

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

