Democrat Samuel Gonzalez raises $6,325 for Suffolk Legislature special election

By Rick Brand
Samuel Gonzalez, the Democratic candidate for the Suffolk legislative seat of State Sen. Monica Martinez, has raised $6,325 and Democrats have spent another $3,285 in the campaign for the March 19 special election.

Meanwhile, neither GOP contender Maria Vidal nor Conservative Anne Wiggins have not yet filed campaign finance reports.

According to his 32-day pre-election filing, Gonzalez's biggest donors were Heartland Town Square developer Gerald Wolkoff and his son David, who each gave $1,800.

Wolkoff has filed a $15 million lawsuit to force Suffolk County to hook up his project to the Southwest Sewer District. Wolkoff also is seeking a discount on sewer fees.

Gonzalez, IBEW Local 1430 president, has received $500 from each from Retail Workers Local 338; the Suffolk Detectives PAC; Plumbers Local 200; and the Suffolk Correction Officers PAC. He also got $300 from Local 342 COPE.

Democratic officials said the party has spent $3,285 to provide Gonzalez with print campaign materials. So far, Gonzalez has spent $491.

Conservative Party officials confirmed that Wiggins has raised no money.

Andy Wittman, Vilad’s campaign manager, said their report was delayed because the state did not provide the campaign with its filing identification number until late last week. He said the campaign expected to file its report this past weekend.

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

