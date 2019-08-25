TODAY'S PAPER
Jay Jacobs picks James Scheuerman for Nassau Democratic elections commissioner

Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs on Feb. 13.

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs has nominated James Scheuerman to succeed David Gugerty as the county's Democratic elections commissioner.

Gugerty, a candidate for state Supreme Court, stepped down Aug. 9.

Scheuerman, 39, of Glen Head, began serving as acting commissioner after Gugerty became special assistant to the administration at the elections board.

Jacobs said Scheuerman has "done an outstanding job” at the elections board, and is “well respected by the Republican side as well.”

Scheuerman, who also serves as the unpaid executive director of the county Democratic Party, started work with the board in 2007 as an assistant to the Democratic commissioner.

“Being with the agency for 12 years, I have a great love and appreciation for the agency. I hope to continue the good work we do in providing safe and fair elections,” Scheuerman said.

The elections commissioner's salary is $180,314. Scheuerman currently earns $160,000 a year.

The elections board has one Democratic and one Republican commissioner.

Gugerty said under election law, he could not serve as commissioner while running for office.

The Nassau County Legislature, which Republicans control by an 11-8 margin, must confirm Scheuerman's nomination.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

