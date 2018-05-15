ALBANY -- Sen. Carl Marcellino, holder of a key seat in the battle for control of the state Senate, said Tuesday he will run for re-election.

“I’ll be running again” in November, Marcellino (R-Syosset) said at the State Capitol. Democrats and state-government insiders openly speculated Marcellino might retire after serving 24 years in the Senate, though Republicans had expressed confidence he would run again.

Addressing the talk, Marcellino said: “Rumors of my demise are greatly exaggerated.”

The Republican said he expects a formal campaign announcement soon.

Marcellino would face a rematch this fall – Democrat James Gaughran, who lost to Marcellino by a scant 1,761 votes in 2016, is running again.