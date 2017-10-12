News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) endorsed Nassau County Legis. Laura Curran for Nassau County executive Thursday, touting her plan to reform the county’s ethics policies.
“Laura has the vision and the right experience to end the culture of corruption and give Nassau County the fresh start it deserves,” Schumer, the Democratic Senate minority leader, said at a news conference in Baldwin. “She believes what I do — that government, at every level, is meant to serve those who pay for it — the taxpayers.”
Curran, a second-term Democratic legislator from Baldwin, will take on Republican Jack Martins in the Nov. 7 general election.
“I am honored to have the support of Senator Schumer, who has been a steadfast champion for Nassau County taxpayers on the issues that affect us the most,” Curran said.
“His commitment to helping rebuild Long Island after Superstorm Sandy, his fight for our fair share of federal funding, and his strong advocacy for our taxpayers are emblematic of the leadership that will inspire me as county executive,” Curran said.
