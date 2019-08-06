Suffolk County Community College trustees, who gave a $555,539 buyout to former college President Shaun McKay, have added another $23,310 to pay for lawyers and investigators.

Newsday obtained the cost figures in a Freedom of Information Law request for records related to McKay’s exit. He had held the top college job for a decade, and left 14 months before the end of his last contract.

According to the records, Thomas Volz, the attorney the board used to look into undisclosed allegations against McKay and later negotiate the settlement, was paid $10,395. Volz also retained an outside investigator who worked from Jan. 23 to March 23 this year, at a cost of $12,915.

Former trustee Chairwoman Theresa Sanders has said certain undisclosed allegations were raised against McKay. But trustees did not bring any specific charges against McKay to remove him, but instead negotiated a settlement.