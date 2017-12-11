TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 38° Good Evening
Overcast 38° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Yancey Roy

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo faces decision: Pine barrens vs. solar

A bill on Cuomo’s desk would expand the protected area in Suffolk County, but also likely scuttle a Shoreham solar farm.

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — It’s solar power versus open-space preservation in a bill that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo must sign or veto in a matter of days.

At issue is a measure, approved by the State Legislature in June, that would expand the core pine barrens designation to more than 1,000 acres in Shoreham and Mastic in Suffolk County.

The measure would shield those lands from development.

But it likely...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

NYPD and FDNY officials place a person into Cuomo: Bombing suspect was 'lone wolf'
Nassau legislator Carrié Solages leaves Nassau District Court Lawmaker may want to take plea, lawyer indicates
Two homes caught fire in Massapequa Monday afternoon, 2 homes catch fire in Nassau, officials say
Adam Barsky, NIFA chairman, opposes a state bill NIFA vs. Nassau unions bill now in Cuomo’s hands
Parents from Long Island applaud during a state Change could help special-education students graduate
The Thatched Cottage in Centerport on Dec. 13, Ex-venue owner, manager indicted on forced labor charges