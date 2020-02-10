TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo sets April 28 for LI special election, other seats

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has set an April

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has set an April 28 special election for the state Assembly seat formerly held by Republican Andrew Raia, shown. Raia is the Huntington Town clerk.

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
As expected, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has set a special election for April 28 to fill a handful of vacancies, including a Huntington-based state Assembly seat.

Cuomo, a Democrat, had said he would select the date because that’s also when New Yorkers will head to the polls to cast votes in the state’s presidential primary.

Republicans had cried foul, because turnout for the Democratic presidential primary is expected to be much higher than the GOP primary — a factor that could impact down-ballot contests.

Republicans are concerned primarily that the April 28 date will help Democrats in the special election to replace convicted ex-GOP Rep. Chris Collins in a Buffalo district.

On Long Island, the lone special election will be to replace ex-GOP Assemb. Andrew Raia, who was elected Huntington Town clerk in November.

