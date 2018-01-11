TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 46° Good Evening
Overcast 46° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By David M. Schwartz

Thomas Spota, former Suffolk DA, paid $154,000 to defense from campaign fund

The use of campaign funds for criminal defense expenses is allowed under state election law.

Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, seen here

Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, seen here on May 12, 2016, used campaign funds to pay his defense attorneys. Photo Credit: James Carbone

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, who is fighting federal charges of obstructing the criminal investigation into former police chief James Burke, paid defense attorneys more than $154,000 from campaign funds in November and December, according to state campaign filings.

In total, Spota’s campaign account has spent $290,264 with the law firm of Covington & Burling LLP since 2016.

Spota resigned as district attorney in October. Spota and his top corruption prosecutor, Christopher McPartland, have pleaded not guilty to charges including witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Suffolk DA Spota, aide indicted in Burke cover-up

The use of campaign funds for criminal defense expenses is allowed under state election law.

Former State Sen. Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre), who was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2015, and is appealing; and former County Executive Edward Mangano, who is fighting federal corruption charges, has paid $330,000 in campaign funds to his defense attorney.

Spota has $153,595 remaining in his campaign account, according to his state filing.

He made a $150,000 payment to Covington & Burling on Nov. 13, and then paid $4,550.21 on Dec. 8.

Spota’s attorneys at Covington & Burling didn’t respond to a call for comment.

By David M. Schwartz

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Library officials say the Mastic library on William Residents comment on new library proposal
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia enters the Hempstead NY education officials meet with Hempstead trustees
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to Feds give $9M to LI homeless programs
Some of the 785 new NYPD recruits being O’Neill: More changes coming among NYPD brass
Luminati Aerospace LLC had partnered with Triple Town board postpones key hearing on EPCAL deal
The George Motchan Detention Center at Rikers Island, NYC jail inmates evacuated during cold snap
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE