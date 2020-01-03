After DWI, Kolb steps down as leader of Assembly Republicans

The top Republican in the state Assembly resigned his leadership post Friday, just days after being charged with driving while intoxicated.

Assemb. Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua) said he made the decision in the best interests of his fellow Republicans, who often have sought to stake out strong law-and-order positions on legislation in Albany. Assemb. Edward Ra (R-Franklin Square), the GOP's deputy floor leader, was among a handful of names mentioned as a possible successor.

Kolb was charged on New Year's Eve after crashing his vehicle in a ditch near his home.

The incident occurred just seven days after the veteran lawmaker penned an op-ed for local media warning people about driving drunk during the holidays.

"I will not allow my own personal challenges to distract from the goals, message and mission of the Assembly Minority Conference," Kolb said in a statement issued shortly after 5 p.m. "The events of December 31 are ones I will always deeply regret. On a personal level, I have begun the process of seeking professional help in order to heal, learn and fully address the challenges that I, along with my family, currently face."

Kolb was elected to the Assembly in 2000, representing a district in the Greater Rochester area. He become minority leader in 2009 and had launched a gubernatorial campaign in 2018, only to drop out before the Republican convention.

Assembly Republicans are set to meet Tuesday, the night before the State Legislature officially opens its 2020 session. Among the early names mentioned Friday as possible successors were Ra, Assemb. Will Barclay (R-Oswego) and Assemb. Steve Hawley (R-Albion).