Democrats, GOP seek candidates to replace Assemb. Anthony Palumbo

Republicans and Democrats are seeking candidates to replace New York State Assemb. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), who is running for state Senate. Credit: James Escher

Republican and Democratic Party officials in Suffolk are lining up candidates for the 2nd Assembly District seat after incumbent Anthony Palumbo, a Republican, announced last month he was running for State Senate.

Republicans tapped Jodi Giglio, a Riverhead Town councilwoman who is term-limited, as their candidate after she screened with GOP committeemen in Brookhaven, Southold and Riverhead, county Republican chairman Jesse Garcia said.

Democrats could face a primary because former Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and Sound Beach resident Bill Schleisner, a senior live event coordinator for ViacomCBS, have expressed interest in running, said party spokesman Keith Davies.

Davies said he expects a primary if both file nominating petitions. No candidates have filed petitions, Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota said.

Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) has held the 2nd District seat for seven years. He announced plans last month to seek the seat now held by retiring State Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson).

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

