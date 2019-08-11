State Court of Claims Judge Stephen J. Lynch of the Independence Party has gotten the backing of Democrats and Conservative Party leaders to run for state Supreme Court justice this fall.

Lynch, 68, of Speonk, who also is backed by his own party, will be nominated by Conservatives at their convention Tuesday. Democrats are expected to name him Wednesday at their party convention at the Holiday Inn Plainview.

Jesse Garcia, Suffolk Republican chairman, said the GOP has a number of judicial contenders, but declined to say how many or identify them.

But he did not rule out a cross-endorsement in the race.

“I am putting all possibilities on the table," Garcia said. "It is the best thing for us to keep all our options open.” The GOP convention is Tuesday at Labors Local 66 Hall in Melville, where four Nassau candidates for Supreme Court also will be nominated.

Lynch, appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to the state Court of Claims four years ago, is running for a 14-year term on Supreme Court. When he reaches age 70, the political parties will be able to name new nominees to run for the judgeship; Lynch will be eligible to be certified at two-year intervals to keep working as a judge for up to six years.

The three-way cross-endorsement of Lynch is a leftover strand from last year’s cross-endorsement pact in which Democrats, Conservatives and the Independence Party backed Conservatives Marian Tinari, Deborah Poulos and Michael Gajdos and former Suffolk County legislative counsel George Nolan, a Democrat, for judgeships. All were elected.



