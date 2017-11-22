November 22, 2017 3:55 PM

WASHINGTON - Former senior White House strategist Stephen Bannon is set to headline a campaign fundraiser for Rep. Lee Zeldin next month in New York City, event co-host Arthur Schwartz confirmed Wednesday on Twitter.

Bannon’s role in helping to re-elect the Shirley Republican was first reported by news website Axios, which cited sources close to Bannon and said the populist and media executive is looking to wield his influence for several House candidates.

The Dec. 14 fundraiser for Zeldin also will be hosted by Schwartz, a Republican adviser, and GOP lobbyist Wayne Berman, Axios reported.

A Zeldin campaign spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The congressman introduced Bannon at a recent Zionist Organization of America gala and commended his refusal to attend work at the White House on the day President Donald Trump hosted Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Axios noted.

Bannon was an integral figure in Trump’s election victory.

He returned to his executive chairman position at the alt-right Breitbart News after his August departure from the White House.

He has said he will work to unseat veteran Washington lawmakers and is a vocal critic of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

At the Values Voter Summit of social conservatives in October, Bannon declared it a “season of war against a GOP establishment.”