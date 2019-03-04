Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will headline a fundraiser Wednesday night for Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, who along with Bellone is up for re-election in November.

The $250-a-head event aimed at local and countywide business people will be held at the Hotel Indigo in Riverhead and will start at 6:30 p.m. Sponsorships cost $1,000.

Jens-Smith, Riverhead’s first female supervisor, is facing Republican Yvette Aguilar in the fall election. Jens-Smith, seeking her second term, unseated eight year GOP incumbent Sean Walter in 2017.