The Long Island Federation of Labor has endorsed Democrat Steve Bellone for reelection as Suffolk County executive this fall.

John Durso, federation president, said Bellone, who is seeking his third, four-year term, got an overwhelming majority of the labor group’s 40-member executive board about a week ago.

“I believe Steve has done a good job as county executive, addressing issues that concern all the citizens,” Durso said. “Steve has worked on the environment and many labor issues ... and he is always willing to listen and help all of our affiliates.”

The LI Fed is the fourth-largest central labor council in the nation, representing 250,000 members in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Bellone said he was proud to get the LI Fed backing, “because they represent the gold standard in delivering for the working people in our region at a time when the labor movement is under attack in Washington.” Bellone said he would “stand with the fed in fighting to strengthen working families.”

Bellone also has picked up the backing of SEIU Local 1199, which represents workers at Suffolk’s network of county health centers.

The Nassau Suffolk Building Trades Council has endorsed Bellone's Republican opponent, Suffolk Comptroller John M. Kennedy, whose father once headed the group.

“I think it's ironic the Federation of Labor has chosen to endorse a man who shut down a nursing home and municipal employees out on their nether parts,” said Kennedy, referring to the Suffolk’s former John J. Foley nursing home that closed in 2016.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“His record on labor is abysmal … but that’s their choice,” Kennedy said.

The election is Nov. 5.