Democrat Steve Bellone has picked up five new endorsements, including from two Democratic comptrollers, in his reelection bid for Suffolk County executive against Republican Suffolk Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr.

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman announced their support of Bellone this month.

The Communications Workers of America Local 118, based in Patchogue, and the New England Regional Council of Carpenters sent letters of support to Bellone last week.

The New York League of Conservation Voters endorsed Bellone Monday .

Kennedy also been endorsed by trade unions including the Nassau-Suffolk Building and Construction Trades Council, which represents 37 affiliate unions, campaign manager Dean Murray said.

Murray called DiNapoli’s endorsement “nothing more than party politics.” He also cited a 2018 report from DiNapoli's office that said Suffolk was one of ten municipalities to be in "significant fiscal stress," the lowest rating tier for municipalities. Suffolk was under the most severe "fiscal stress" of any county in the state, in terms of fund balances, cash on hand, short-term borrowing and other issues, according to the report.

County Budget Director Eric Naughton said at the time the county was in good financial condition. He said DiNapoli changed his methodology for assessing fiscal stress, and under the old formula Suffolk would have been listed as "moderately stressed."