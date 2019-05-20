Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to headline Steve Bellone fundraiser
Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul will headline a $100-a-head, Women for Bellone fundraiser June 20 in Hauppauge.
The event will benefit Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's re-election campaign. Among those on the event's fundraising committee is Liuba Grechen Shirley, who ran unsuccessfully last year for Congress against Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford. Grechen Shirley is founder of Vote Mama, a political action committee that seeks to help women candidates.
Bellone’s Republican opponent, county Comptroller John Kennedy, held a $200-a-head fundraiser last week at Watermill in Smithtown. The event attracted 250-300 supporters, organizers said, and Kennedy said he expected to raise about $60,000 from the fundraiser.
The Women for Bellone event will be held at Stonebridge Golf Links and Country Club.
