Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to headline Steve Bellone fundraiser

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will headline a re-election

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will headline a re-election fundraiser June 20 for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.  Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul will headline a $100-a-head, Women for Bellone fundraiser June 20 in Hauppauge.

The event will benefit Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's re-election campaign. Among those on the event's fundraising committee is Liuba Grechen Shirley, who ran unsuccessfully last year for Congress against Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford. Grechen Shirley is founder of Vote Mama, a political action committee that seeks to help women candidates.

Bellone’s Republican opponent, county Comptroller John Kennedy, held a $200-a-head fundraiser last week at Watermill in Smithtown. The event attracted 250-300 supporters, organizers said, and Kennedy said he expected to raise about $60,000 from the fundraiser.

The Women for Bellone event will be held at Stonebridge Golf Links and Country Club.

