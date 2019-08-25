TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Steve Flotteron gets Libertarian ballot line for Suffolk County Legislature

Suffolk County Legis. Steven Flotteron, a Republican, has

Suffolk County Legis. Steven Flotteron, a Republican, has gotten Libertarian Party backing in his race for reelection in District 11. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Suffolk County Legis. Steve Flotteron, who already is in a three-way race for reelection, has gotten Libertarian Party backing in his November race for the 11th District seat.

Flotteron is facing former Brightwaters Mayor Joseph McDermott, a Democrat, and Conservative Joan Manahan in what Democrats see as their best chance to oust an incumbent GOP lawmaker.

Flotteron also has the GOP ballot line.

Other GOP candidates who have the Libertarian line include Linda Kabot in the 2nd District; Gary Pollakusky in the 6th; Dominick Thorne in the 7th; Anthony Piccirillo in the 8th District; Legis. Leslie Kennedy in the 12th; Legis. Robert Trotta in the 13th district; Legis. Kevin McCaffrey in the 14th; and Michael McDermott in the 17th.

In the Fourth District, anti-red light camera activist Stephen Ruth is running solely on the Libertarian line.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs on Feb. 13. Jacobs names pick for Nassau Dems election commissioner
Parking restrictions are proposed on residential streets near Parking restrictions proposed near Northport winery
This Amagansett recycled container-home first sold in 2013 For sale: LI home made of shipping containers
Brightwaters will rewrite solicitation rules in the village. Brightwaters temporarily sets aside solicitation law
Village of the Branch residents have complained of Village residents frustrated over delayed flooding project
LIRR union chief Anthony Simon said the rising LIRR union: Worker sick leave not cause of high OT
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search