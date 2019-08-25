Suffolk County Legis. Steve Flotteron, who already is in a three-way race for reelection, has gotten Libertarian Party backing in his November race for the 11th District seat.

Flotteron is facing former Brightwaters Mayor Joseph McDermott, a Democrat, and Conservative Joan Manahan in what Democrats see as their best chance to oust an incumbent GOP lawmaker.

Flotteron also has the GOP ballot line.

Other GOP candidates who have the Libertarian line include Linda Kabot in the 2nd District; Gary Pollakusky in the 6th; Dominick Thorne in the 7th; Anthony Piccirillo in the 8th District; Legis. Leslie Kennedy in the 12th; Legis. Robert Trotta in the 13th district; Legis. Kevin McCaffrey in the 14th; and Michael McDermott in the 17th.

In the Fourth District, anti-red light camera activist Stephen Ruth is running solely on the Libertarian line.