Former Rep. Steve Israel will direct a new Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University beginning in the 2019-20 academic year, after leaving his post as chairman of the similar Global Institute he founded a LIU Post in Brookville in 2017.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Cornell family. Political dynamics in the United States and around the world have become volatile and complex, and my goal is to create a platform for deep and meaningful experiences,” said Israel, 60, an Oyster Bay Democrat who served in Congress for 16 years beginning in 2001.

The Cornell institute will have office space in Locust Valley and New York City and co-host some Long Island events with the Global Institute at LIU. Israel will teach one class on the Cornell campus in Ithaca, N.Y. this fall.

On May 7, Israel will host a discussion with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the Cornell Club in Manhattan.