TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
41° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Yancey Roy

GOP files disclosure complaint against Steve Stern

The GOP alleges that Stern, a Democrat running in the April 24 special election in the Assembly’s 10th district, filed inconsistent disclosures.

New York Republicans have filed a complaint alleging

New York Republicans have filed a complaint alleging that Steve Stern, the Democratic candidate in a special election in the 10th state Assembly district, filed inconsistent disclosures. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Print

Republicans have filed an ethics complaint against state Assembly candidate Steve Stern, saying the Democrat submitted inconsistent financial disclosure statements.

Democrats shot back that the GOP was attempting last-minute smear tactics in an April 24 special election that pits Stern against Janet Smitelli to fill a vacant seat.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee asked the state ethics commission to compare a filing Stern, a former Suffolk County legislator, had made with the county in 2017 to one he made with the state in March.

They noted that Stern told the county he was director of a company called “Smooth Transitions LLC,” but it wasn’t listed on his state disclosure. Stern also disclosed to the county that his wife works for an office furniture/design firm that has done business with several state agencies and universities. That information wasn’t on his state form.

“There’s an obligation to be honest and fully disclose. We’re dealing with a real issue for voters,” said RACC spokesman Arnie Rothschild.

While not addressing the filing, Stern spokesman Paul Feingold said: “This is a typical, last-minute tactic trying to distract from the issues . . . and it’s the type of negativity voters hate.”

By Yancey Roy

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Latest Long Island News

The first floor dining area at the Village Village opens its first senior living facility
Bartender Edward Irish bartender leads patrons back to homeland
Richard Albano, seen here on April 3, says Owner of mansion ruined in fire pledges to rebuild
Ashoroken resident Nadine Dumser, left, along with other Resident wants village to ban deer hunting
Munsey Park Village Hall on the evening of Villages set budgets for coming fiscal year
NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce at One NYPD chief of detectives calls it a career