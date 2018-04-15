Republicans have filed an ethics complaint against state Assembly candidate Steve Stern, saying the Democrat submitted inconsistent financial disclosure statements.

Democrats shot back that the GOP was attempting last-minute smear tactics in an April 24 special election that pits Stern against Janet Smitelli to fill a vacant seat.

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee asked the state ethics commission to compare a filing Stern, a former Suffolk County legislator, had made with the county in 2017 to one he made with the state in March.

They noted that Stern told the county he was director of a company called “Smooth Transitions LLC,” but it wasn’t listed on his state disclosure. Stern also disclosed to the county that his wife works for an office furniture/design firm that has done business with several state agencies and universities. That information wasn’t on his state form.

“There’s an obligation to be honest and fully disclose. We’re dealing with a real issue for voters,” said RACC spokesman Arnie Rothschild.

While not addressing the filing, Stern spokesman Paul Feingold said: “This is a typical, last-minute tactic trying to distract from the issues . . . and it’s the type of negativity voters hate.”