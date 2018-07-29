TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Suffolk GOP names D'Abramo as deputy elections commissioner

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk Republicans are naming a board of elections veteran, Irene L. D’Abramo, as the new $126,204-a-year GOP deputy elections commissioner.

D’Abramo, a Stony Brook resident,  replaces Betty Manzella, a 23-year board veteran and cousin of the late Suffolk and Brookhaven Republican leader John Powell. Manzello retired from the board a week ago but does not officially go off the payroll until July 30.

Republicans also will name Mark Gallo of Lindenhurst as a senior assistant election commissioner at $110,708 a year. He replaces Josh Price, who left the board to take a part-time, $68,000-a-year job as chief of staff for new Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.

D’Abramo is the board’s GOP campaign finance director and is also chair of the Brookhaven Apartment Accessory Review Board. She was a 2007 candidate for the county legislature. Gallo also has run for elected office, including a race against Babylon Supervisor Richard Schaffer in 2012.

Latest Long Island News

Howard Koenig, superintendent of the Central Islip school 6 LI districts grapple with by-school spending reports
James Liguori is seen March 27, 2018, in Fractured village board to have first meeting
Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Monday, Oct. Town proposes social media policy for employees
Carmen Powell said that in October she evacuated Residents, officials at odds over trailers for storm victims
This Kings Point home, situated on an acre $2.8M LI home designed by movie architect
Mark and Mary Bess Phillips are among a On LI, fishing is a family business