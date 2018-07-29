Suffolk Republicans are naming a board of elections veteran, Irene L. D’Abramo, as the new $126,204-a-year GOP deputy elections commissioner.

D’Abramo, a Stony Brook resident, replaces Betty Manzella, a 23-year board veteran and cousin of the late Suffolk and Brookhaven Republican leader John Powell. Manzello retired from the board a week ago but does not officially go off the payroll until July 30.

Republicans also will name Mark Gallo of Lindenhurst as a senior assistant election commissioner at $110,708 a year. He replaces Josh Price, who left the board to take a part-time, $68,000-a-year job as chief of staff for new Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci.

D’Abramo is the board’s GOP campaign finance director and is also chair of the Brookhaven Apartment Accessory Review Board. She was a 2007 candidate for the county legislature. Gallo also has run for elected office, including a race against Babylon Supervisor Richard Schaffer in 2012.