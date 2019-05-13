Suffolk County Community College is proposing to make a $1.798 million deal with Suffolk County Federal Credit Union for naming rights on various school facilities and campus grounds.

The credit union has offered to donate the money, with the possibility of increasing the amount to $2.5 million, to the college foundation, which provides scholarships, emergency loans and funding for development programs.

While the resolution authorizes the college to enter a naming rights agreement, it does not set a term for the agreement or detail the types of signage that would be allowed.

A vote on the proposal is expected at the college board’s meeting Thursday.