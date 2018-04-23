Suffolk County Community College’s annual foundation dinner, which had been scheduled for May 3, has been postponed for five months because the Huntington Hilton is embroiled in a labor dispute over construction work at the hotel.

Sylvia Diaz, the foundation’s executive director, said the fundraiser that draws about 300 and annually raises about $100,000 was put off until Oct. 4, after expected completion of the construction.

Kevin Peterman, president of the college faculty union, requested the delay because “we felt it was very important to avoid a situation where staff would be forced to cross picket lines” amid the dispute.