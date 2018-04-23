TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
59° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

SCCC foundation fundraiser postponed due to labor dispute

The dinner, which was scheduled for May 3, was postponed due to a labor dispute at the Huntington Hilton.

The Sagtikos Arts and Science Center at Suffolk

The Sagtikos Arts and Science Center at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on May 14, 2015. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Suffolk County Community College’s annual foundation dinner, which had been scheduled for May 3, has been postponed for five months because the Huntington Hilton is embroiled in a labor dispute over construction work at the hotel.

Sylvia Diaz, the foundation’s executive director, said the fundraiser that draws about 300 and annually raises about $100,000 was put off until Oct. 4, after expected completion of the construction.

Kevin Peterman, president of the college faculty union, requested the delay because “we felt it was very important to avoid a situation where staff would be forced to cross picket lines” amid the dispute.

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

The statue, seen here on Thursday, was donated Town to renovate Mackay Horse statue
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Witness: Singh put pressure on staff to serve Mangano
NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has endorsed DuWayne Gregory Gregory gets DiNapoli endorsement
New York Sen. Sen. Kemp Hannon, R-Garden City, Pol: Mandate 'commercial' GPS for charter buses
Indoor and outdoor family events this weekend
Rahmel Watkins, 35, Brooklyn, faces manslaughter charges in Cops: Manslaughter charges in crash that killed couple