Cuomo aide: No plans to appoint an interim DA in Suffolk
Former District Attorney Thomas Spota retired amid federal obstruction of justice charges and left office Friday.
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has no plans to appoint an interim Suffolk County district attorney to run the office that was vacated by Thomas Spota as he faces federal charges, a Cuomo spokeswoman said Monday.
Spota retired amid federal obstruction of justice charges and left office Friday.
Cuomo could appoint an interim district attorney. Instead, Chief Assistant District Attorney...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
DA’s office: Spota’s last day will be Friday Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota’s last day in office will be Friday, his office said Suffolk DA Spota, aide indicted in Burke cover-up Longtime Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and one of his chief aides have been indicted Spota’s close ties to convicted police chief Burke span decadesSuffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota’s mentoring of James Burke spans almost four decades — Some Democrats join calls for Spota’s resignationHalf the Suffolk Legislature’s Democratic caucus called Wednesday for District Attorney Thomas Spota to resign,