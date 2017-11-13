This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Evening
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle
By Michael Gormley

Cuomo aide: No plans to appoint an interim DA in Suffolk

Former District Attorney Thomas Spota retired amid federal obstruction of justice charges and left office Friday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota walks from

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota walks from Federal Court with his attorney in Central Islip, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has no plans to appoint an interim Suffolk County district attorney to run the office that was vacated by Thomas Spota as he faces federal charges, a Cuomo spokeswoman said Monday.

Spota retired amid federal obstruction of justice charges and left office Friday.

Cuomo could appoint an interim district attorney. Instead, Chief Assistant District Attorney...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Michael Gormley

News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran, seen on Nov. Curran names a 35-member transition team
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran at her Brown: Will Nassau pols govern together?
Social Security Disability claim form. Social Security office can help in credit issue
Mike Epstein, in foreground, and Jay Linehan, co-owners LI club where Springsteen, U2 played reopening
Michael F. Masone specialized in violin, viola, cello Teacher, mentor dies after lung cancer fight
Amtrak crews at work on Aug. 31, 2017, LIRR: 'Summer of hell' 2018 follow-up planned