The recount on three hotly contested Suffolk Legislature write-in Conservative Party primaries are complete — and three GOP contenders won, with Legis. Robert Trotta leading the pack.

Trotta, in the 13th legislative district, defeated Conservative Rick Lanese 262 to 88. Legis. Kevin McCaffrey, in the 14th district, defeated Conservative Tom Gargiulo in his own party's race 186 to 146.

In the eighth district, Republican challenger Anthony Piccirillo beat Democratic Legis. William Lindsay III, who was given the Conservative nod for the nomination 161 to 94. Piccirillo also defeated Lindsay, who was also the Independence Party designee, 65 to 39, for that minor party’s ballot line.

Piccirillo, in a rematch with Lindsay, only lost by 244 votes two years ago when he had the Conservative line. This year, he also will have the Independence line, which Lindsay had two years ago, as well as the ballot line of the Libertarian Party, which only gained ballot status this year.

In Southampton Town, Alex Gregor beat incumbent Democratic Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman for the Independence ballot line, 90-82.

While the recounts on those contested races are complete, the Republican election commissioners have not yet officially certified the results. That will occur when recounts on the remaining contested contests are complete.