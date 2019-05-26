TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Suffolk Republicans want The South Shore Press as official newspaper

Tom Cilmi, leader of the Suffolk County Legislature's

Tom Cilmi, leader of the Suffolk County Legislature's Republican caucus, is sponsoring a bill to make The South Shore Press the GOP's official newspaper for county legal ads for the last three months of 2019.  Photo Credit: James Escher

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Suffolk Republicans want to install The South Shore Press as their official newspaper for county legal ads for the last three months of 2019 and dump the Village Times Herald, based in East Setauket.

The resolution sponsored by Legis. Tom Cilmi, GOP caucus leader, would give the Mastic Beach-based weekly, formerly run by ex-Suffolk Legis. Fred Towle, the legal ads from Oct. 19 to Dec. 31. Extensive annual tax lien legal notices appear during that period.

Towle, who GOP officials say has retired from The South Shore Press, resigned from the legislature in 2003 and spent six months in prison for accepting more than $10,000 in bribes. Last year, Towle pleaded guilty to one count of filing false income tax returns.

In January, GOP county lawmakers chose the Village Times Herald and the Smithtown Messenger as their official county newspapers, with the Messenger getting the designation for the first part of the year. Democrats named the Suffolk County News.

Under state law, both major parties recommend official newspapers for legal ads that in Suffolk total about $400,000 annually.

John Jay LaValle was Suffolk GOP chairman when the newspapers were chosen.

Jesse Garcia, the new Suffolk GOP chairman, said the move returns the party to use of official newspapers the party had used in the past. “It was a reset for the rest of the year and next year we will move forward,” he said.

Village Times Herald officials did not return calls for comment.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Owners of several businesses along Plandome Road in Businesses seek escape from costly septic systems
The state audit of the Glen Cove IDA Glen Cove IDA prepares for state audit
Developer's rendering of apartments proposed in Garden City. Tax breaks approved for Garden City apartments
The archways, Holmes says, are echoed throughout the Video game pioneer selling $5.75M LI home
The Covanta plant in Hempstead generates electricity from Suit alleges Covanta plant left trail of toxic ash
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas is one Nassau Conservatives back some Democrats 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search