Two top aides to Bellone resigning posts

Two top aides to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone — Public works Commissioner Gilbert Anderson and Joseph Williams, commissioner of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services — are leaving county government.

Williams, 78, will officially step down from his $128,333-a-year post Sept. 28; Anderson, 62, is leaving his $178,233-a-year job Oct. 26.

Bellone gets to make the appointment of public works commissioner, who must by law hold an engineering degree. The FRES commission, made up of various fire and emergency service representatives, under law makes a recommendation of one or more candidates for the county executive to consider.

Rick Brand