Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
63° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Two top aides to Bellone resigning posts

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Two top aides to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone — Public works Commissioner Gilbert Anderson and Joseph Williams, commissioner of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services — are leaving county government.

Williams, 78, will officially step down from his $128,333-a-year post Sept. 28; Anderson, 62, is leaving his $178,233-a-year job Oct. 26.

Bellone gets to make the appointment of public works commissioner, who must by law hold an engineering degree. The FRES commission, made up of various fire and emergency service representatives, under law makes a recommendation of one or more candidates for the county executive to consider.

Rick Brand

Headshot

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Latest Long Island News

Some paws for the cause
Nassau County Court Justice Howard Sturim's diabetes alert Diabetic-alert dog is judge's courtroom companion
Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, left, and Councilwoman Town deposits one million clam seeds into bay  
This Muttontown home is on the market for $1.299M LI home can shelter horses
This 1940s-era Bay Shore home has four-bedrooms, a $520,000 LI home comes with award-winning garden
Lindenhurst Village Hall is seen in Lindenhurst on Village to residents: Walk on our the streets