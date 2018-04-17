ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made $212,776 last year, according to his tax return, reviewed by reporters Tuesday as part of an annual tradition for statewide elected officials.

Cuomo’s total 2017 compensation includes his $179,000 salary as well as income from investments, much of which was in a blind trust.

He paid $41,765 in federal income taxes, $12,782 in state income taxes, and contributed $11,000 to charity, all of which went to the HELP USA organization he founded, which fights homelessness.

Last year, Cuomo reported total income of about $400,000 for the 2016 fiscal year. That included income from his governor’s salary of about $168,000 and $218,000 from royalties for his 2014 book, “All Things Possible.”

Sarah Ford, a spokeswoman for Cuomo’s likely opponent in the fall Democratic primary, Working Families Party candidate Cynthia Nixon, said, “Cynthia and Christine filed a routine extension a couple of weeks ago for their personal income taxes, while they wait on missing information from third parties. They will absolutely release them in the coming weeks.” Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni.

The liberal Working Families Party endorsed Nixon on Saturday after unions allied with Cuomo left the party. Cuomo said he sided with the working men and women of labor unions.

“I am a middle-class guy,” Cuomo told reporters Tuesday.

Katy Delgado, spokeswoman for one Republican candidate for governor, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, said, “We will make Marc’s taxes for inspection in the coming days and they will demonstrate his family is decidedly more in touch with the middle class than Governor Cuomo.” She said Molinaro’s tax return will show his gross family income was $170,000.

A spokesman for another Republican candidate, Sen. John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse), did not immediately respond.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s running mate, reported $585,357 on her joint return with her husband in her tax return provided for review by reporters. Hochul reported $152,161 in compensation for her job as lieutenant governor and reported that her husband, William J. Hochul, received $300,313 last year, the return showed.

The Hochuls reported donating $21,200 to charities, including $1,000 to the Buffalo City Mission, $5,000 to Canisius College Advancement Services, and $6,500 to St. Anthony of Padua Church.