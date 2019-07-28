Robert Zimmerman, a Democratic national committeeman who was weighing a primary run against Rep. Tom Suozzi, said he has decided against mounting a challenge so the party can unite to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

“I recognize the most important change we can make is electing a Democrat as president in 2020,“ said Zimmerman. “The congressional primary at this time would distract from our need to unify and focus on winning the White House.”

Zimmerman, a Great Neck public relations executive, said Trump’s “assault on our values is the greatest threat our nation has faced since the Civil War.” Zimmerman said he decided not to challenge Suozzi despite his “profound concern” that Suozzi votes with Trump too often.

Suozzi declined to comment.

Jay Jacobs, state and Nassau Democratic chairman, called Zimmerman “a great Democrat,” and said his decision was best for the party.

“I know he felt he had reasons for wanting to consider the race and I respect that," Jacobs said. "But unity, at this time, is the most important thing. It was both selfless and admirable that he decided not to run.”