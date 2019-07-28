TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
Long IslandPoliticsSpin Cycle

Robert Zimmerman won't challenge Rep. Suozzi in Democratic primary

Public relations executive Robert Zimmerman, shown, has decided

Public relations executive Robert Zimmerman, shown, has decided not to challenge Rep. Thomas Suozzi in a Democratic primary. Photo Credit: David Pokress

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Print

Robert Zimmerman, a Democratic national committeeman who was weighing a primary run against Rep. Tom Suozzi, said he has decided against mounting a challenge so the party can unite to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

“I recognize the most important change we can make is electing a Democrat as president in 2020,“ said Zimmerman. “The congressional primary at this time would distract from our need to unify and focus on winning the White House.”

Zimmerman, a Great Neck public relations executive, said Trump’s “assault on our values is the greatest threat our nation has faced since the Civil War.” Zimmerman said he decided not to challenge Suozzi despite his “profound concern” that Suozzi votes with Trump too often.

Suozzi declined to comment.

Jay Jacobs, state and Nassau Democratic chairman, called Zimmerman “a great Democrat,”  and said his decision was best for the party.

“I know he felt he had reasons for wanting to consider the race and I respect that," Jacobs said. "But unity, at this time, is the most important thing. It was both selfless and admirable that he decided not to run.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Rick Brand on June

Rick Brand has covered Suffolk life, government and politics for 37 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

One of the signs installed in Quogue and New signs mark location of central pine barrens
Leslie Guerci created a map of Sea Cliff's New map sheds light on Sea Cliff's hidden trails
This Shirley home has three bedrooms and two LI waterfront home lists for $259,999
Thendral Amudhu Chinnannan, 29, of Hicksville, at his LI immigrant recruited by Army now fears deportation
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen leads Donald Clavin, Gillen has $758,000 and Clavin, $258,000, for supe race
A lot at North Main Street in Sayville Suffolk takes ownership of Sayville parking lot
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search