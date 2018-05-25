Republican Suffolk Legis. Robert Trotta was missing in action from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s state of the county message Thursday night.

The Fort Salonga lawmaker cited a 2010 county law calling for the state of the county to be delivered at a regular meeting of the county legislature. Trotta said he “didn’t want to be engaged in an illegal activity.”

He said he still expects Bellone to comply with the law and deliver the address at a regular legislative meeting.

Two other Republican lawmakers — Tom Cilmi, the GOP caucus leader, and Steve Flotteron — also missed Bellone’s speech at Newfield High School, but for personal reasons: Both were celebrating anniversaries with their wives. Cilmi had taped a GOP response to Bellone’s message earlier in the day. Democratic Legis. Monica Martinez was absent because she was hosting her annual women’s conference.

Jason Elan, Bellone’s spokesman, said he was willing to give Cilmi, Flotteron and Martinez passes because of their prior commitments, but chided Trotta.

“It’s a shame this part-time legislator was a no-show to an event pertinent to his official role,” Elan said.