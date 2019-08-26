President Donald Trump's unending spray of incomplete plans and proposals keeps vaporizing as it reaches the cold air of reality.

Ending birthright citizenship, which Trump began urging again last week, requires a constitutional amendment. But no such movement is underway.

Trump's latest talk about tighter background checks for firearms purchases marks another repeat performance. Urgency for this change slowly faded after the Parkland shootings; it is fading away again after the Dayton and El Paso massacres.

The President, born into real estate, recently made it clear he'd like the United States to buy Greenland, an autonomous part of Denmark that hosts the U.S. Air Force's northernmost base. But the Danish prime minister, echoing many Americans, called the purchase idea "absurd." Trump then canceled his trip to the kingdom — a move that isn't expected to help him achieve his expansionist dream.

Trump also suggested multiple times to senior security officials that they consider using nuclear bombs to keep hurricanes in the Atlantic from reaching the United States, according to Axios.

As you might guess, experts call this idea highly dangerous. Trump reportedly brought it up in 2017, but it never reached the stage of a formal executive process. Trump called the story "ridiculous," but his denials have ever-diminishing credibility.

The idea of nuking hurricanes was discussed and rejected in the middle of the last century. So was the idea of purchasing Greenland.

On Friday, Trump issued another nonstarter. “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," he tweeted.

"Hereby ordered?" The phrase brought mockery from critics and efforts by aides to explain it away amid the current trade war.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) shot back: "As long as we are claiming constitutional powers we don't have, I hereby order the President to stop tweeting."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Trump, “wants to make sure to the extent that we are in an extended trade war, that companies don’t have these issues and move out of China.” Mnuchin said he didn't think Trump planned to use emergency powers to order businesses out of China.

Last week, Trump reacted to white-supremacist protests and counter-protests by self-proclaimed left-wing anti-fascists in Portland, Oregon. “Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an 'ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.'," he tweeted.

No such "major consideration" is evident among law enforcement agencies.

An Anti-Defamation League report suggests a possible reason. "Because there is no unifying body for antifa, it is impossible to know how many 'members' are currently active ... ," according to the report. "Right-wing extremists have been one of the largest and most consistent sources of domestic terror incidents in the United States for many years; they have murdered hundreds of people in this country over the last ten years alone."

The league said, "To date, there have not been any known antifa-related murders."

The latest list of Trump nonstarters also includes readmitting Russia to the G-7; a naval blockade of Venezuela; halting all aid to Central American nations; and a proposal to expel school kids who were brought here illegally.

Even some of Trump's longest-term "priorities" are looking like duds.

Following a federal shutdown, an emergency declaration and three years of rally chants, no new border wall is evident.

Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that the administration hasn't built even a mile of new wall in a previously barrier-free section of the nation's Southern border.