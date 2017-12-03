Updated December 3, 2017 5:00 AM

The leader of Nassau County’s largest union said he was prevented from speaking to County Executive-elect Laura Curran about a “time-sensitive” union matter by Thomas Garry, vice chairman of Nassau’s Democratic Party and head of Curran’s transition team.

Jerry Laricchiuta, president of Nassau’s Civil Service Employees Association, said he called Curran last week about a no-cost “housekeeping” measure involving the county ambulance bureau.

“For the first couple days, she was texting me,” Laricchiuta said. “Then on Wednesday her phone no longer was working . . . From then on I only heard from Tom Garry.”

Laricchiuta said he knew Curran was busy with the transition. But “as far as I know, Tom Garry wasn’t elected county executive. I’m not going to deal with the Democratic Party. I will deal with the county-executive elect.”

He said Garry told him that “any substantive issues” will wait until Curran is sworn in next month.

“I want her to tell me that, not him,” Laricchiuta said.

“As I’m sure Jerry understands, Laura Curran has been inundated with calls, texts, emails, and outreach since the election and she plans to get back to Jerry at her soonest possible convenience. They have each others contact information,” said Curran spokesman Philip Shulman.