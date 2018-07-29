TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk juror commissioner to retire 

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com
Little more than a year after his appointment, Suffolk Commissioner of Jurors Lawrence Voigtsberger is retiring from his $124,507-a-year post.

A Brookhaven Conservative, Voigtsberger, 63, will exit July 30. 

Voigtberger, whose 33-year career started as a senior New York City court officer  and rose to a senior case management coordinator, had succeeded former Suffolk Legis. Michael O”Donohoe, also a Conservative, who had been in the job for 22 years.

Selection of a new commissioner of jurors will be made by a vote of the county jury board, which is made up of judges of the supreme and surrogate courts after a screening process. Officials could not estimate how long the process would take.

