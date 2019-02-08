Wayne Horsley will step down at month’s end as general manager of the Long Island State Parks Commission, ending his 44-year public career.

Horsley, 68, has led the regional office for the last five years, overseeing 32 local state park sites, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Bethpage.

A state Parks Department spokesman said no successor has been named. But local political sources said the leading contender is George “Chip” Gorman Jr. a state parks veteran who served as interim head of the regional office after Ronald Foley retired in 2013.

Horsley spent eight years as a Democratic Suffolk County legislator, including a stint as presiding officer. He also served for 12 years as a Babylon Town official, and was Babylon Democratic chairman for six years.

Horsley said he expects to travel, and perhaps write a biography of the late New York Gov. Hugh Carey.