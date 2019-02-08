TODAY'S PAPER
Wayne Horsley retiring from LI State Parks Commission

Wayne Horsley is retiring as general manager of

Wayne Horsley is retiring as general manager of the Long Island State Parks Commission. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Rick Brand rick.brand@newsday.com @newsdaybrand
Wayne Horsley will step down at month’s end as general manager of the Long Island State Parks Commission, ending his 44-year public career.

Horsley, 68, has led the regional office for the last five years, overseeing 32 local state park sites, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Bethpage.

A state Parks Department spokesman said no successor has been named. But local political sources said the leading contender is George “Chip” Gorman Jr. a state parks veteran who served as interim head of the regional office after Ronald Foley retired in 2013.

Horsley spent eight years as a Democratic Suffolk County legislator, including a stint as presiding officer.  He also served for 12 years as a Babylon Town official, and was Babylon Democratic chairman for six years.  

Horsley said he expects to travel, and perhaps write a biography of the late New York Gov. Hugh Carey.

